Pups & Snow Cones set this month

Pups & Snow Cones takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17at Exceptional Emergency Center, 1321 N 16th St. in Orange.

Organizers will be offering free snow cones, pet adoption through the Humane Society and pet/owner portraits from WoodStock Photography.

Grooming service options will be available, as well.

“Come enjoy these last few days of Summer with us for Pups & Snow Cones,” organizers said.

Call 409-719-2524 for more information.