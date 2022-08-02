Friends of the Orange Depot mapping out future plans and looking for new volunteers

The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

All volunteers are invited, as well as members of the board.

On the agenda will be fall plans, as well as plans for 2023.

“We encourage new volunteers to attend and get involved with our organization’s events!” organizers said. “The Orange Train Depot is an historical gem, designed to be a community place for our city. We are moving in new and exciting directions.”

For information, call 409-330-1576.

The community is welcome to visit for refreshments at 5 p.m. and enjoy a meet-and-greet.