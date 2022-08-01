Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County

Published 1:42 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week.

Little Cypress

On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.

Bridge City

On Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Cardinals for Christ will lead a prayer walk at Bridge City High School and Bridge City Middle School. The group will meet at the high school, 2690 Texas Avenue, pray and walk a lap around each campus.

Orange

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Something Beautiful Salon will be offering $10 haircuts for children, door prizes, and other school-related activities. The salon is located at 5572 FM 408.

On Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Granger Chevrolet will host Back-to-School Orange County Annual Giveaway with school supplies and information to connect families with available resources in Orange County. The location is 2611 MacArthur Drive.

 

More News

Gas analyst outlines positive signs with prices at the pumps, what’s coming next

Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 25-29

Historical account of 3 local churches highlights next public Orange County Historical Society meeting

4 events in 1 includes plays, panel discussion and writing workshop

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar