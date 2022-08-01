Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County

Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week.

Little Cypress

On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.

Bridge City

On Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Cardinals for Christ will lead a prayer walk at Bridge City High School and Bridge City Middle School. The group will meet at the high school, 2690 Texas Avenue, pray and walk a lap around each campus.

Orange

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Something Beautiful Salon will be offering $10 haircuts for children, door prizes, and other school-related activities. The salon is located at 5572 FM 408.

On Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Granger Chevrolet will host Back-to-School Orange County Annual Giveaway with school supplies and information to connect families with available resources in Orange County. The location is 2611 MacArthur Drive.