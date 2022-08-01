Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 25-29

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of July 25, 2022, to June 29, 2022 include:

Cole A. Vanderburg and Melanie G. Cupp

Bobby L. Vice, Jr. and Sylvia C. Sanchez

Nicholas L. Bishop and Elizabeth A. Worthy

Devin B. Barnhart and Avery J.E McDonald

Sylvester J. Mitchell, II and Tanja G. Hebert

Joseph M. Fusilier and Shyanna J.A Armstrong

Devin W. Crocker and Lindsey E. Havens