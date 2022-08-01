Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 25-29
Published 4:30 am Monday, August 1, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of July 25, 2022, to June 29, 2022 include:
Cole A. Vanderburg and Melanie G. Cupp
Bobby L. Vice, Jr. and Sylvia C. Sanchez
Nicholas L. Bishop and Elizabeth A. Worthy
Devin B. Barnhart and Avery J.E McDonald
Sylvester J. Mitchell, II and Tanja G. Hebert
Joseph M. Fusilier and Shyanna J.A Armstrong
Devin W. Crocker and Lindsey E. Havens