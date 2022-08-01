Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 25-29

Published 4:30 am Monday, August 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of July 25, 2022, to June 29, 2022 include:

Cole A. Vanderburg and Melanie G. Cupp

Bobby L. Vice, Jr. and Sylvia C. Sanchez

Nicholas L. Bishop and Elizabeth A. Worthy

Devin B. Barnhart and Avery J.E McDonald

Sylvester J. Mitchell, II and Tanja G. Hebert

Joseph M. Fusilier and Shyanna J.A Armstrong

Devin W. Crocker and Lindsey E. Havens

More News

Gas analyst outlines positive signs with prices at the pumps, what’s coming next

Historical account of 3 local churches highlights next public Orange County Historical Society meeting

4 events in 1 includes plays, panel discussion and writing workshop

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears rack up honors at American Dance & Drill Team Camp

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar