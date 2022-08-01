Historical account of 3 local churches highlights next public Orange County Historical Society meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly meeting featuring a talk by Sherrill Porterfield at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the educational building of the 9th and Elm Church of Christ.

Porterfield, a retired flight attendant, will give a historical account of three local churches.

The meeting is open to the public.

“Sherill is known for her captivating personality, so you don’t want to miss this program,” Society Vice President Ed Henry said.

Light refreshments will be served.

The educational building is located south of Elm Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets.