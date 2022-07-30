Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears rack up honors at American Dance & Drill Team Camp
Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 30, 2022
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears worked hard this week at the American Dance and Drill Team Camp.
The team learned seven routines in four days.
The following ADTS Awards were earned by the team:
Gussie Nell Davis Dancer of the Week
Cpt. Mia Davila, Sadie Schroeder, Olivia Hudnall
Spirit of ADTS
Social Officer Yuliana Newell
American Pizzazz Award
Shy Monteaux, Addison Costner
All American Honorable Mention
Audrey Vice, Emilie Hardy, Emily Brown, Sadie Schroeder, S.O. Yuliana Newell
All American
Olivia Hudnall, Catelyn Wesson, Lt. Sethnika Hancock, Cpt. Mia Davila
All American Dance Company
Cpt. Mia Davila, Catelyn Wesson
ADTS Outstanding Performer
Lt. Sethnika Hancock
Directors Choice
Sadie Schroeder, Addison Costner, Catelyn Wesson