Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears rack up honors at American Dance & Drill Team Camp

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears worked hard this week at the American Dance and Drill Team Camp.

The team learned seven routines in four days.

The following ADTS Awards were earned by the team:

Gussie Nell Davis Dancer of the Week

Cpt. Mia Davila, Sadie Schroeder, Olivia Hudnall

Spirit of ADTS

Social Officer Yuliana Newell

American Pizzazz Award

Shy Monteaux, Addison Costner

All American Honorable Mention

Audrey Vice, Emilie Hardy, Emily Brown, Sadie Schroeder, S.O. Yuliana Newell

All American

Olivia Hudnall, Catelyn Wesson, Lt. Sethnika Hancock, Cpt. Mia Davila

All American Dance Company

Cpt. Mia Davila, Catelyn Wesson

ADTS Outstanding Performer

Lt. Sethnika Hancock

Directors Choice

Sadie Schroeder, Addison Costner, Catelyn Wesson