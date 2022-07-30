Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears rack up honors at American Dance & Drill Team Camp

Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears worked hard this week at the American Dance and Drill Team Camp. (Courtesy photo)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears worked hard this week at the American Dance and Drill Team Camp.

The team learned seven routines in four days.

The following ADTS Awards were earned by the team:

Gussie Nell Davis Dancer of the Week

Cpt. Mia Davila, Sadie Schroeder, Olivia Hudnall

Spirit of ADTS

Social Officer Yuliana Newell

American Pizzazz Award

Shy Monteaux, Addison Costner

All American Honorable Mention

Audrey Vice, Emilie Hardy, Emily Brown, Sadie Schroeder, S.O. Yuliana Newell

All American

Olivia Hudnall, Catelyn Wesson, Lt. Sethnika Hancock, Cpt. Mia Davila

All American Dance Company

Cpt. Mia Davila, Catelyn Wesson

ADTS Outstanding Performer

Lt. Sethnika Hancock

Directors Choice

Sadie Schroeder, Addison Costner, Catelyn Wesson

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Dean Reynolds taking on leadership role as senior year approaches

Bridge City barber part of new business’ community giving 

ADOPT ME: Peanut Butter is ready for YOU

4 events in 1 includes plays, panel discussion and writing workshop

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar