WEST ORANGE — Meet Peanut Butter — the dog, that is!

He is a young male mixed-breed who loves people, playtime and — you guessed it — peanut butter!

He also walks well on a leash. He is waiting for his forever human to rescue him.

Please consider adopting or fostering Peanut Butter.

For more information, contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.