Texas Department of Public Safety issues citation following major crash involving LCM athletes

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that a citation has been issued in relation to a wreck that hospitalized five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes.

Authorities said a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast and failed to drive in a single lane to the right.

“The pickup traveled in the ditch for approximately 100 feet prior to striking a tree with its front center,” according to Texas DPS. “The 16-year-old driver was issued a citation for failing to drive in a single lane and for operating a vehicle with more than one passenger that is less than 21-years of age.”

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said the single-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1130, near Zavalla Road, took place at approximately 7 a.m. while the vehicle was traveling northeast.

It was reported the vehicle traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree with its front center.

The driver, a 16-year-old of Orange, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

His passengers, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, all were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. There was one 12-year-old that was transported to UTMB Health for treatment.

All five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes involved in the crash “are in stable condition” as of Thursday morning, school officials said.

Superintendent Stacey Brister updated Orange Newsmedia on their conditions, saying the LCM Family has seen “an outpouring of love and support from students, parents and community members.”

“Thank you all so much, and please continue to pray for these students and their families,” she said.