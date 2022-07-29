PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Pirates wrapping up summer offseason in style

Published 12:04 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Van Wade

The Vidor Pirates are on a quest to repeat as district champions again this year and have been busy all summer long in getting prepared.

They were working hard Thursday morning during their allotted time on the field.

Long-time head coach Jeff Mathews is ready for the first official practice to kickoff Monday.

“We’ve had a tremendous offseason and the kids are as strong and in the best shape as I’ve ever seen them,” said Mathews. “It all gets real for all of us come Monday and the kids are chomping at the bit. We’re looking forward to what could be another very good season.

