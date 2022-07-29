Orangefield Water Supply issues discolored water/boil water notice alert Friday morning

UPDATE: As of 10:28 a.m. Friday, the Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announced a damaged water line has been repaired.

“Customers may have issues with discolored water,” a release said. “If so, please contact the office or after hour emergency numbers. Also, a boil water notice will be issued for all customers. Once samples are received, it will be lifted at that time and notification will be sent.”

(Original story)

The Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announced news of low water pressure and no water as of Friday morning.

One of the main water lines on 1442 and Acadian Way was damaged by a construction company, official said.

“Our crew is on site making repairs,” according to a Corporation release. “We don’t have an eta at the moment. But when we do bring the water system back online, we will be issuing a boil water notice for the entire water system.”