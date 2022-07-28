PHOTO FEATURE: Another busy morning in Battlin’ Bear Country

Published 12:04 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Van Wade

It was a busy Wednesday for Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes and “future” Bears as well.

There was a football camp for the junior high-aged kids. LC-M Volleyball Coach Rhonda Williams had her volleyball camp for the young kids going as well.

Of course, there were plenty of varsity athletes working out as well, including football and softball players. Football and volleyball practice officially gets started on Monday, Aug. 1.

