Little Cypress-Mauriceville superintendent updates conditions of 5 students involved in serious crash

All five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes involved in Wednesday morning’s violent crash “are in stable condition” as Thursday. morning

Superintendent Stacey Brister updated Orange Newsmedia on their conditions, the LCM Family has seen “such an outpouring of love and support from students, parents, and community members.”

“Thank you all so much, and please continue to pray for these students and their families,” she said.

Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey said one student was life-flighted to Galveston, while four others are at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

On Wednesday, Peevey wished for the entire LC-M community and Greater Orange area to do one thing.

“We want everyone to send up as many prayers as possible for the families,” said Peevey. “They are all such good kids and they were heading up here this morning to go through their workouts. We want to make sure the entire Bear Community has their backs.”

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1130 near Zavalla Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast. It is reported the vehicle traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree with its front center.

The driver, a 16-year-old of Orange, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

His passengers, a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, all were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

There was one 12-year-old that was transported to UTMB Health for treatment.