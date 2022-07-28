Lamar Football has home game schedule times set
Published 12:02 am Thursday, July 28, 2022
BEAUMONT, Texas – Less than a week after wrapping up their first Southland Conference Football Media Day in Lake Charles, La. – since announcing their return to the league in April – Lamar University has released its game times for the 2022 season.
The Cardinals’ upcoming slate will showcase five home games including two non-conference contests. The home slate begins Saturday, Sept. 17th against Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. The contest against UNC will be the Cardinals lone 6 p.m. home contest of 2022.
Big Red will host Houston Baptist Saturday, Oct. 1, for Homecoming which will kick off at 3 p.m. Following the Homecoming contest, LU returns to Beaumont Saturday, Oct. 22nd against Prairie View A&M for the annual Hall of Honor game. The contest against the Panthers will start at 4 p.m. LU will also be honoring its 2022 Cardinal Hall of Honor induction class at halftime of the game.
The final two home games of the season will start at 3 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 29 against Nicholls and Saturday, Nov. 5 versus Southeastern Louisiana.
The Cardinals will play all their home games at Provost Umphrey Stadium, and tickets can be purchased through the LU athletics web site at www.LamarCardinals.com or by calling (409) 880-1798.