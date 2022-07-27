Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes involved in crash Wednesday morning; coach asking for prayers

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey and the Bears coaching staff and players were somber and showing a lot of concern after a traffic crash Wednesday morning involving numerous LC-M athletes.

Peevey said one student was life-flighted to Galveston, while four others are at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

“All we know for sure right now is that one has been air-lifted to Galveston,” said Peevey. “One is currently in surgery now (as of 11:15 a.m). We know there were some broken bones for some of them and they were stitching up a couple others and X-raying them for broken bones, as well.”

Peevey wishes for the entire LC-M community and the Orange area to do one thing.

“We want everyone to send up as many prayers as possible for the families,” said Peevey. “They are all such good kids and they were heading up here this morning to go through their workouts. We want to make sure the entire Bear Community has their backs.”

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1130 near Zavalla Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7 a.m., a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast. It is reported the vehicle traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree with its front center.

The driver, a 16-year-old of Orange, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

His passengers, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, all were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

There was one 12-year-old that was transported to UTMB Health for treatment.