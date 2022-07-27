UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old found and safe

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Orange Leader

Maryanne Katherine Sawyer

UPDATE: Officers have located the missing girl. She is safe and has been returned home. We would like to thank everyone for the shares and the countless citizens who approached our officers searching on foot to offer help.

(Original story)

GROVES — Groves Police Department officials announced Wednesday that officers are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Maryanne Katherine Sawyer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She has green eyes, strawberry blond hair and braces.

Groves Police said this is what Maryanne Katherine Sawyer was wearing when she left the house.

Police said she left home in the 3600 block of Taft at 8:30 a.m. wearing a black jacket with strips on the sleeve and purple/pink pants, carrying a black flute case.

It was reported she was seen at 8:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of 39th Street.

She was supposed to attend band camp at Groves Middle School but never arrived.

If you know her whereabouts, contact Groves Police Department 409-727-1614.

More News

Lamar State College Orange outlines benefits of $530K grant to its mechanical, process operating, instrumentation and maritime programs

Little Cypress-Mauriceville athletes involved in crash Wednesday morning; coach asking for prayers

WING JUNKIES — What started with a food truck finds perfect home in Orange

Gift of Life introduces program for cancer survivors

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar