Fish Camp fun gets West Orange-Stark 9th graders ready for high school

West Orange-Stark High Fish Camp students spent time recently learning the ropes of their next adventure on the horizon: high school.

District officials said they bonded with students and teachers during four amazing days as a start to the new journey.

They made tie-dye shirts, played PacMan and visited the Health Museum of Houston and Gator Country.

“We look forward to a great year with these wonderful students,” a district release said.

The winners of the various competitions include: