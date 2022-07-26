Fish Camp fun gets West Orange-Stark 9th graders ready for high school

Published 12:08 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Orange Leader

There was plenty of fun this years at West Orange-Stark High Fish Camp. (Photo of courtesy WOCCISD)

West Orange-Stark High Fish Camp students spent time recently learning the ropes of their next adventure on the horizon: high school.

District officials said they bonded with students and teachers during four amazing days as a start to the new journey.

They made tie-dye shirts, played PacMan and visited the Health Museum of Houston and Gator Country.

“We look forward to a great year with these wonderful students,” a district release said.

The winners of the various competitions include:

  • Endurance Hold — 43 seconds, -Kaine Smith
  • Jumping at 120 inches — Kacey Hogg, Jaydon Rubin and Christian Jones

