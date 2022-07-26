Fish Camp fun gets West Orange-Stark 9th graders ready for high school
Published 12:08 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022
West Orange-Stark High Fish Camp students spent time recently learning the ropes of their next adventure on the horizon: high school.
District officials said they bonded with students and teachers during four amazing days as a start to the new journey.
They made tie-dye shirts, played PacMan and visited the Health Museum of Houston and Gator Country.
“We look forward to a great year with these wonderful students,” a district release said.
The winners of the various competitions include:
- Endurance Hold — 43 seconds, -Kaine Smith
- Jumping at 120 inches — Kacey Hogg, Jaydon Rubin and Christian Jones