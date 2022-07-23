Police seek location of registered sex offender with ties in Orange County

Published 12:38 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Robert James Perry

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a sex offender who failed to comply with registration.

Robert James Perry is required to register annually, and on Thursday the OCSO obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Perry was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an assault involving a 12-year-old girl.

Perry has ties to Jefferson County and the City of Vidor and is known to be in the roofing business, according to law enforcement.

People with information about his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

More News

PREMIERE PERFORMANCE: New director talks leading Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bear Band

PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Cheerleaders strong at UCA competition

Check out new principals at area Catholic schools

PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield grad Lindsey Perkins receives Blossom Scholarship

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar