Robert J. “Ed” Edwards passed away on July 6, at the age of 97.

He was born on July 19, 1924 in Deport, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 until 1945 during World War II.

He resided in Orange, Texas from 1960 until 2020. He retired from Firestone in Orange, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Jean; his parents, Martin and Erna Edwards; and his sisters, Nell Terry and Frances Hood.

He is survived by his children, Boyd Edwards (Anne) of Orange, Christy Taylor-Juarez (Juan) of Orange, Marty Edwards (Pam) of Crossville, Tennessee; as well as his grandchildren, Kristopher Taylor, Michael Taylor, Robert Edwards, Katie Shahan, Beth Murray, Justin Edwards, Dane Edwards, Paige Edwards, Katie Alling, and Kristen Barrett; and he also has 19 great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange.