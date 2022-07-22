Win cash in a dozen OCARC Fishing Tournament categories; see the details

Hopefully it will be a “prime time” for fishing as the OCARC hostz its 34th annual OCARC Fishing Tournament Aug. 5-6.

The long-time proud tournament allows avid fishermen to show their skills and novice fishermen to have fun, as well. Kids have always enjoyed this tournament, getting to fish with their parents and grandparents.

The tournament is unique; it gives people of all ages the chance to weigh-in fresh and saltwater fish thanks to the Sabine River, Sabine Lake and surrounding tributaries.

There are cash prizes in 12 categories, including redfish, specs, flounder, black drum, croaker, grinnel, catfish, bass, white perch, sunfish, mudcat and the appaloosa red with the most spots. Ten categories pay the top three spots.

The appaloosa pays for most spots, and there’s one winner for largest mudcat.

Long-time tournament director John Thomas said it’s always a great a family event.

“All the kids that weigh-in a fish get a trophy, so we encourage this to be a family event,” he said. “We also have some great fishermen around here, so the weigh-in is always exciting to see what everyone brings in, and we look forward to a big crowd.’

There’s also plenty of door prizes and raffle items.

The registration fee is $30, and registration forms can be picked up at the OCARC offices on West Park.

The tournament begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 5, and the weigh-in begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 6. The weigh-in site is at the Riverside Pavilion.

There wis a $4,000 total payout for the 12 categories.

Prize money for each category:

Tom Windham Bass sponsored by Dominion: First-place: $750; Second-place: $100; Third-place: $50.

Big Speckled Trout sponsored by Dow: First-place: $750; Second-place: $100; Third-place:$50

“Stan Armstrong” Redfish sponsored by International Paper: First-place: $750; Second-place: $100; Third-place:$50

Flounder: First-place: $300; Second-place: $100; Third-place: $50

“Sarge’s Catfish”: First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

White Perch: First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

Sunfish (Perch): First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

Croaker: First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

Black Drum: First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

“Janae Borel” Grinnel: First-place: $100; Second-place: $50: Third-place: $25

“Don Hubbard” Mudcat: $50

“Gopher” Appaloosa Red: $250