West Orange-Stark Class of 1997 plans 25-year reunion

The West Orange Stark High School Class of 1997 25-Year Class Reunion is Saturday.

The event starts with an intimidate dinner for classmates at 6:30 p.m. at Best Price Motel & Suites, followed by one guest per classmate joining at 8 p.m.

“This will be a time of food, fellowship, encouragement, remembrance and honoring of our deceased classmates,” a release states.

The dinner is catered by Marvin Wayne Elmore Jr. of All the Smoke BBQ, and an inspirational speech from Bishop Paul A. Hardin is planned.

The classmate introductions begin promptly at 8:15 pm, followed by a remembrance service, honoring and remembering deceased classmates.

“We close the night out with a class toast and dancing the night away,” organizers said. “We hope that as many individuals who can, will join us and we can’t wait to see you there! Come dressed to impress.”

For more information, call 281-450-2391.