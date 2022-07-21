Volunteer appointees set to make their marks with Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau

New volunteer leaders are joining one of Orange’s tourism steering committees, with eyes of leading the city into greater prosperity.

Woody Cox has been appointed to the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.

The two-year term is effective July 26, and Cox said he looks forward to working with the city to advance tourism and city growth.

“I’m honored to have been appointed to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board,” he said.

“The City of Orange has experienced unprecedented business and community growth in the last few years, owed largely to the diligent and experienced staff at the CVB, our mayor, and the city council. I am eager to work alongside them, and I pray my skill sets and passion for SETX can further the CVB’s ambitious plans for the City of Orange.”

The motion to consider his appointment passed unanimously with several council members giving statements of support.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr.’ comments echoed support for Cox and noted the connection between the quality of school systems and economic growth in Orange.

“Mr. Cox has been providing updates on major renovations taking place at Little Cypress High School,” Spears said.

“When we ask these businesses to come to our city and we want these chemical plants to build here, one of the first things that people with children ask is what’s the school districts like. So, for us to have better school districts, we’ll be more valuable.”

In Cox’s absence at a recent city council meeting, Orange Director of Economic Development Jay Trahan detailed the appointee’s record and fit for the city.

“He’s an educator with the LCM school district,” Trahan said. “However, we are pleased that he did submit his application. I’ve known Mr. Cox for a number of years because I’m in the Kiwanis Club, and he’s been the Key Club sponsor for a number of years. So, we feel he’ll be a great fit.”

Cox earned an M.S. in Biology from Lamar University and has been teaching for 30 years. He teaches honors biology and dual credit biology at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

As a member of the CVB Advisory Board, Cox will assist the city by encouraging tourism and recommending how hotel and motel tax revenue should be allocated.

One seat on the board is vacant as of July.

The city has posted the agenda for the Aug. 2 meeting.

Rusty Dollar is listed on the agenda to be appointed to the vacant seat.

— Written by Shari Hardin