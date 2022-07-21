KATHIE’S KORNER — Prayer is “the most I can do”

Have you ever noticed when you tell someone about a problem you’re having, and they say, “I’ll pray for you.”

You say, “thank you,” and their next comment is, “well, that’s the least I can do.”

I decided to upgrade that phrase and begin a new mental, physical, spiritual attitude for a more positive reply.

No, “that’s the most (and best) I can do.” Better that way.

When I wrote my research papers for my degrees in theology, one of them was on “Different Kinds of Prayer.”

There are so many different prayers, but it becomes a habit to know which way

to pray for various situations or requests if you have studied and applied prayer naturally.

Word of Faith Prayers: Thanksgiving, Intercession, petition, supplication, warfare, blessing, healing, listening, corporate and devotion, to name a few.

Some Doctrines name their prayers differently.

I find myself and my husband praying a lot during the day.

We start our day that way, praying for our country, leaders, and world healing and salvation. That they would not only get born-again in the spirit, but know the truth. Depending on other needs, we pray over our family, sirens we hear, salvation for ones we come in contact with and as an intercessor, whoever or whatever God lays on my heart.

These prayers can be critical and so important to be responsible for what we can do in that area. They’re not just the least we can do, but “the most and best” we can do.

Remember… then we may live a quiet, peaceable, life in all Godliness and Honesty!

The Lord’s Prayer:

“One day, Jesus was praying in a certain place. When He finished, one of His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray…”

He said to them, “when you pray, say, “Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be

Thy Name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us each day our daily bread, forgive us our sins for we also forgive everyone who sins against us.

Lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil for Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever.” Amen (Luke 11:1-4)

Just as He taught them how and what to pray, you, too, can be taught, as you read and use this format and begin or continue at the most, full, powerful prayers, each day.

The first 2 words are ALL INCLUSIVE! Our Father … He’s Everything, ask Him in to your heart.

