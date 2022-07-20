Sibling meeting at Coaching School for the Ragsdales

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Van Wade

(Courtesy photo Paula Ragsdale)

Orangefield softball coach Rebekah Ragsdale (right) and her younger brother West Orange-Stark assistant coach Ryan Ragsdale (left) casually ran into each other at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention in San Antonio.

Rebekah Ragsdale has been a strong leader for the Lady Bobcat Softball program for years. Ryan Ragsdale will enter his first season as a full-time coach at his alma mater. He was the center for the Mustangs’ two Class 4A Division II State Championship titles in 2015 and 2016.

Coaching runs in the family. Sara Ragsdale Nash is an assistant softball coach at Orangefield, while her husband, Jake Nash, moved over to coach at Orangefield after being at Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

More High School Sports

Heat or not, Nic Tanner loves his Athletic Trainer duties for the Mustangs

Larry Sterling proud to return to Bridge City to lead Lady Cardinals hoops

Morgan Sampson ready to fight Orangefield’s battles on both sides of the ball

Important dates set for LC-M Bear Football, check them out

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar