Sibling meeting at Coaching School for the Ragsdales

Orangefield softball coach Rebekah Ragsdale (right) and her younger brother West Orange-Stark assistant coach Ryan Ragsdale (left) casually ran into each other at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention in San Antonio.

Rebekah Ragsdale has been a strong leader for the Lady Bobcat Softball program for years. Ryan Ragsdale will enter his first season as a full-time coach at his alma mater. He was the center for the Mustangs’ two Class 4A Division II State Championship titles in 2015 and 2016.

Coaching runs in the family. Sara Ragsdale Nash is an assistant softball coach at Orangefield, while her husband, Jake Nash, moved over to coach at Orangefield after being at Little Cypress-Mauriceville.