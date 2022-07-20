Barbara Moore celebrated as Chamber’s Employee of the Month

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce announced Barbara Moore of Best Day Spa as July Employee of the Month.

“We are so proud to recognize Barbara Moore as Employee of the month,” a Best Day Spa release said. “We admire her enthusiasm and the love she has for her esthetician services. Barbara’s facials are always customized to your needs. We appreciate Barbara’s dedication and loyalty to Best Day Spa.”

She is always looking for ways to make the business better.

“When others have booked services or call in sick, she opens her schedule to stay late or come in early to accommodate our clients. Barbara is a great team player and a valued leader at Best Day Spa,” the company says.