Gavin Buxton wins Lamar State College Orange free tuition contest
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Gavin Buxton is getting free college classes for a semester
Lamar State College Orange officials recently congratulated the Deweyville resident on winning the drawing for free Fall tuition, books and fees.
Gavin registered for Fall classes before the Free Fall Tuition Drawing deadline of June 30, he was eligible to be selected.
“LSCO would like to thank everyone who entered the drawing by registering early,” a college release said.