Check out Bridge City students’ strong showing at UIL Math & Science Camp

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City High School students recently competed at the University Interscholastic League’s Math and Science Camp. (Courtesy photo)

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School students recently had a blast and placed well at the University Interscholastic League’s Math and Science Camp.

“These kiddos really showed up to work this week,” said sponsor Casey Anderson.

“I am so proud of the effort that they put forward to learning new skills/tricks in math and science as well as some learning completely new material. We did well at awards with everyone placing.”

Here are the results:

Abigail Nguyen – 7th place in 11th grade science

Addison Woolley – 6th place in 11th grade number sense, 6th place in 11th grade calculator applications, and 8th place in 11th grade science

Dakota Linder- 6th place in 12th grade science

Hayden Petitjean – 3rd place in 10th grade mathematics

Katina Fuselier – 8th place in 12th grade science

Kaitlyn Gremillion – 6th place in 11th grade science

Kandis Huff – 9th place in 12th grade science

More News

New Orange recreation center to open within weeks; city looking for employee help

Gavin Buxton wins Lamar State College Orange free tuition contest

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

POLICE: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar