Check out Bridge City students’ strong showing at UIL Math & Science Camp

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School students recently had a blast and placed well at the University Interscholastic League’s Math and Science Camp.

“These kiddos really showed up to work this week,” said sponsor Casey Anderson.

“I am so proud of the effort that they put forward to learning new skills/tricks in math and science as well as some learning completely new material. We did well at awards with everyone placing.”

Here are the results:

Abigail Nguyen – 7th place in 11th grade science

Addison Woolley – 6th place in 11th grade number sense, 6th place in 11th grade calculator applications, and 8th place in 11th grade science

Dakota Linder- 6th place in 12th grade science

Hayden Petitjean – 3rd place in 10th grade mathematics

Katina Fuselier – 8th place in 12th grade science

Kaitlyn Gremillion – 6th place in 11th grade science

Kandis Huff – 9th place in 12th grade science