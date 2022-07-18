POLICE: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Published 2:17 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Life-saving efforts performed Sunday night to save a perspective bridge jumper were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Port Author Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said a female was found in the water below Rainbow Bridge, 9999 Highway 87, “who had apparently jumped from the bridge.”

The discovery took place at 8:30 p.m.

“Witnesses pulled the female from the water and brought her to shore, where lifesaving efforts were administered by EMS,” Billiot said. “Unfortunately, the woman passed away.”

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III has ordered an autopsy.

More News

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

Orange County ESD #1 increases rescue capabilities, looking for volunteers

Jury selection to begin in drunk driving case that killed a police officer

Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 11-15

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar