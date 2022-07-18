Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 11-15

Published 8:35 am Monday, July 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of July 11, 2022, to June 15, 2022:

Matthew C. Eason and Quinae L. Carter

Jose H. San Juan and Reanna N. Hanks

Eddie C. Istre and Maranda D. Juneau

Dillon W. Borel and Moriah L. Snoderly

Brian M. Ellis and Mona J. Meadows

Steven D. Hilton and Aubrie L. Mcpherson

Charles D. Burgess and Angelina R. Young

Jordan W. Townsend and Sierria A. Hartford

Bryan L. Vaughn and Killian Conger

Matthew D. Mireles and Patrica A. Mizell

Cameron W. Potter and Kaitlyn S. Norman

