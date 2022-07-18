Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 11-15
Published 8:35 am Monday, July 18, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of July 11, 2022, to June 15, 2022:
Matthew C. Eason and Quinae L. Carter
Jose H. San Juan and Reanna N. Hanks
Eddie C. Istre and Maranda D. Juneau
Dillon W. Borel and Moriah L. Snoderly
Brian M. Ellis and Mona J. Meadows
Steven D. Hilton and Aubrie L. Mcpherson
Charles D. Burgess and Angelina R. Young
Jordan W. Townsend and Sierria A. Hartford
Bryan L. Vaughn and Killian Conger
Matthew D. Mireles and Patrica A. Mizell
Cameron W. Potter and Kaitlyn S. Norman