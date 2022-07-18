Orange County ESD #1 increases rescue capabilities, looking for volunteers

VIDOR — Orange County Emergency Services District #1 recently received extrication tools funded through a grant from Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

These tools, known as the Jaws of Life, will be used to extricate people trapped in vehicle crashes.

The tools are battery-powered, making them easier for fire crews to manage without worrying about refueling or access issues.

The tools have been proven effective.

“We recently used the tools on the scene of a motor vehicle accident,” said Cordale Baldwin, firefighter and EMT.

“Without the Hurst Company showing us these tools, we would not have been able to do this.”

Orange Co ESD #1 is looking for new volunteers. For more information, call 409-769-8294.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through its fire department assistance programs.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.