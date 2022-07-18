Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

Published 3:50 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Nathan Joel Nichols

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47.

A spokesperson for BPD said Lamar Police were involved due to the area Nichols was taken into custody in.

Houston Police first responded to an apartment complex Feb. 21 and found Lee unresponsive in the stairwell. He had been shot multiple times.

A preliminary investigation indicated a physical altercation occurred during a possible home invasion/robbery attempt, which then led to multiple shots being fired by unknown suspects, according to a HPD news release in February.

HPD released suspect video in June seeking the identity of a suspect.

