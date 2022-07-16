Master gardener training classes begin Aug. 26

The Orange County Master Gardener training classes will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Expo Center on 1442.

The requirements for the certification are 50 hours of education and 50 hours of volunteer time.

The classes will meet on Thursdays with speakers and programs about gardening that count for the 50 hours of education.

There are several field trips planned, as well.

The volunteer time can be done by working at the Master Gardener greenhouse, working at the yearly plant sale and other AgriLife programs throughout the year.

The cost of the class is $150, which includes a book, background check, supplies, speaker fees and a banquet on the last day of class — Dec. 8.

You can sign up at the AgriLife office at the Expo Center and get an application and pay the fee.

For more information, email WGarrison@ag.tamu.edu or call 409-882-7010.