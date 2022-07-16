Important dates set for LC-M Bear Football, check them out

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bear Football Program has some important dates coming up and have set a calendar for what the players and parents need to be prepared for.

Here is a look at the upcoming events:

July 22: Senior Poster pictures

July 25-28: Battlin’ Bear Football Camp for 7-9th grades, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

July 25: Senior football equipment pickup after workouts at 11 a.m.

July 26: 10/11th grade equipment pick up after workouts

July 27: ninth grade equipment pickup after camp

July 28: High school football parent meeting, 6 p.m. in Hargrove Gym

Aug. 1: First day of practice: 9th grade from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.; JV/Varsity from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Picture Day. 9th grade reports at 7:30 a.m.; JV/Varsity report at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: First day of school

Aug. 12: Scrimmage at Orangefield. 9th grade at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m., Varsity at 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 18: Scrimmage at Port Neches-Groves. 9th grade at 5 p.m. JV at 6 p.m. Varsity at 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 19: Meet the Bears Night, time to be determined.