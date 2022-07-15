Orange Police say the man pictured stole tools. Can you identify him?

Published 3:26 pm Friday, July 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

These were images released by the Orange Police Department.

A 2:04 a.m. May 22, a man with a hat and backpack entered a residence under construction in the 900 block of West Hart Avenue in Orange and stole several items.

Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said a camera on the property captured three photographs of the suspected thief.

Now authorities are sharing those images and asking the public for help.

If you have information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The assailant stole multiple power tools and hand tools, police said.

