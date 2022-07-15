Drum majors from across region attend local leadership seminar

BRIDGE CITY — Students from thirteen area schools recently joined Bridge City High School Drum Majors in a leadership seminar put on by the educators at SASI – The Leadership People.

SASI has trained more than 50,000 students in nearly 500 schools across the United States.

It’s goal is to inspire student leaders to dream bigger, empower them to build meaningful relationships and cultivate a growth mindset.

Organizers said the students left Bridge City revived and eager to begin a memorable and successful season.