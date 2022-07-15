Drum majors from across region attend local leadership seminar

Published 12:06 am Friday, July 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — Students from thirteen area schools recently joined Bridge City High School Drum Majors in a leadership seminar put on by the educators at SASI – The Leadership People.

SASI has trained more than 50,000 students in nearly 500 schools across the United States.

It’s goal is to inspire student leaders to dream bigger, empower them to build meaningful relationships and cultivate a growth mindset.

Organizers said the students left Bridge City revived and eager to begin a memorable and successful season.

More News

Teens Making a Difference founder details origin, plans for 4th Annual Back to School Event

Sempra and ConocoPhillips announce landmark “heads of agreement” to develop regional LNG, more

Orange Fire Department celebrates new leaders

Southeast Texas Hospice holding public memorial next week in Orange

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar