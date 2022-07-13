Workforce delivers grant to fund LSCO nursing, health-related programs

The Texas Workforce Commission held a press conference today at Lamar State College Orange to announce the funding of a $208,741 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant for LSCO’s nursing and health-related programs.

The JET Grant funds are supporting the training of over 250 students in the Registered Nursing, Emergency Medical Technician, and Licensed Vocational Nursing Programs with industry-standard equipment, affording LSCO graduates to join a skilled workforce ready to meet the regional occupation demand.

Students in these programs are a combination of traditional and dual-credit students.

Lamar State College Orange partners with several independent school districts to offer courses required for the vocational nursing and EMT programs.

“We are very pleased that the Texas Workforce Commission sees the potential, as we do, in the students who attend LSCO and found our programs worthy of its investment through the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant,” said LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson.

“These funds will enable us to continue to offer state-of-the-art training to our students so that they will be skilled in best practices in their future industry and ready-to-work at the highest levels upon graduation.”

Aaron Demerson, the TWC Commissioner Representing Employers, presented the award to Johnson and Dr. Wendy Elmore, Provost and Executive Vice President.