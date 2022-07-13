Workforce delivers grant to fund LSCO nursing, health-related programs

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pictured, from left, are LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson; TWC Programs Specialist Natalie Gonzalez; Jennifer Harris of the Office of State Senator Robert Nichols; LSCO RN Program Instructor Jennifer Trotter; LSCO Associate Dean of Nursing Mandee Tucker; Cole Michalk of the Office of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan; LSCO Simulation Team Leader/VN Simulation Clinical Instructor Suzanne Baker; LSCO Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore; LSCO Director of Community and Workforce Education Thera Celestine; Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies Kristin Walker; Betty Russo of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott; and Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner for Employers.

The Texas Workforce Commission held a press conference today at Lamar State College Orange to announce the funding of a $208,741 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant for LSCO’s nursing and health-related programs.

The JET Grant funds are supporting the training of over 250 students in the Registered Nursing, Emergency Medical Technician, and Licensed Vocational Nursing Programs with industry-standard equipment, affording LSCO graduates to join a skilled workforce ready to meet the regional occupation demand.

READ MORE: $208K grant supercharges Lamar State College Orange education, community impact

Students in these programs are a combination of traditional and dual-credit students.

LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson, left, holds the ceremonial check while Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner for Employers, signs it. (Emily Mellen/Lamar State College Orange)

Lamar State College Orange partners with several independent school districts to offer courses required for the vocational nursing and EMT programs.

“We are very pleased that the Texas Workforce Commission sees the potential, as we do, in the students who attend LSCO and found our programs worthy of its investment through the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant,” said LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson.

“These funds will enable us to continue to offer state-of-the-art training to our students so that they will be skilled in best practices in their future industry and ready-to-work at the highest levels upon graduation.”

Aaron Demerson, the TWC Commissioner Representing Employers, presented the award to Johnson and Dr. Wendy Elmore, Provost and Executive Vice President.

More News

$208K grant supercharges Lamar State College Orange education, community impact

Levee construction plan remains focus for Orange leaders

KEEPING IT CLEAN: Orange County teens spend Saturday in service for community

New member appointed to Little Cypress-Mauriceville School Board

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar