UPCOMING EVENTS: Shared with Orangeleader.com

July 21

The Port Arthur Community Action Network (PACAN) is launching a month of action to raise concerns about the Blue Marlin crude oil pipeline. A town hall meeting starts at 7 p.m. July 21 at Bridge City Senior Center Citizen Hall, 103 Parkside Dr. in Bridge City.

July 22

Cowboy Church of Orange County is hosting a free rockin’ country gospel music concert with the Cowboy Cross Band at 7 p.m. July 22 at the church, 673 FM 1078 in Orange. Free popcorn and cola available.

July 30

Gate City Guild #42 and Stars of Gate City #57 annual Back to School is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 30 at Lions Park, located at 1802 Main Street in Orange.

