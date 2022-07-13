Six local baseballers make Academic All-State Team

Several standout Orange County baseball players made the Texas All-State Academic Baseball teams.

In Class 4A Bridge City’s J.T. Fielder, Deegan King and Ethan Oceguera made the elite list as well as Orangefield’s Kameryn Henderson, Cooper Longron and Kolbie Sowell.

Also in 4A, Hardin-Jefferson’s Dominick Breaux and Brady Trotte made the team along with Silsbee’s Corben McKinney and Ethan Youngblood and Jasper’s Mason Brooks.

Port Neches-Groves’ Nolan Anders, Rylen Chiasson and Austin Glaze made the Class 5A unit.