Six local baseballers make Academic All-State Team

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orangefield's Cooper Longron was one of six Orange COunty baseball players to make Academic All-State. 9Van Wade/Orange Leader)

Several standout Orange County baseball players made the Texas All-State Academic Baseball teams.

In Class 4A Bridge City’s J.T. Fielder, Deegan King and Ethan Oceguera made the elite list as well as Orangefield’s Kameryn Henderson, Cooper Longron and Kolbie Sowell.

Also in 4A, Hardin-Jefferson’s Dominick Breaux and Brady Trotte made the team along with Silsbee’s Corben McKinney and Ethan Youngblood and Jasper’s Mason Brooks.

Port Neches-Groves’ Nolan Anders, Rylen Chiasson and Austin Glaze made the Class 5A unit.

More High School Sports

Mason Pruitt, Cale Breaux want summer work to translate into fall wins for Cardinals football

Carson Fall still collecting sophomore honors, ready to dominate as a junior for Lady Cardinals

Orangefield band members rocking at Percussion Camp

Bobcats have parent meetings set; volleyball, football camps near

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar