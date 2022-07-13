Orangefield outlines 2022-23 registration procedures, schedules

ORANGEFIELD — For the 2022-23 school year, Orangefield ISD is continuing with an online registration process for returning students.

Online registration begins July 27 through the Parent Portal system. All current students must have a parent/guardian complete this online registration prior to the student receiving a teacher assignment or schedule.

Parents must have an Ascender Parent Portal account to complete the registration.

Directions for the Parent Portal account are located on the Orangefield ISD website.

Computer access will be made available on campuses by request.

The online registration portion for students new to Orangefield ISD begins July 27, also. Directions for the initial online portion can be found on the Orangefield ISD website.

The in-person portion of new student registration begins at individual campuses Aug 1.

The following documents are required for registering new students: proof of residency (most recent water, electric, or gas bill), records from the previous school (preferably most recent report card), immunization records, birth certificate, social security card and copy of a parent/guardian’s valid driver’s license.

Registration for new students is scheduled at all three campuses during these dates and times:

Aug. 1–5: 8 -11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 8: 8–11 a.m. and 1–3 p.m.

Aug. 9: 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

School supply lists for Orangefield Elementary School and Orangefield Junior High, as well as additional district and campus information, can be found at orangefieldisd.net.

Campuses can be contacted by phone at the following:

Orangefield High School 409-735-3851

Orangefield Junior High School 409-735-6737

Orangefield Elementary School 409-735-5346

August 8 – Orangefield ISD Meet the Teacher

Orangefield ISD will host Meet the Teacher for all campuses, to serve as student registration and teacher meet and greet prior to the first day of school. The schedule is as follows:

Orangefield Elementary, Aug. 8, between 4–6 p.m.

Orangefield Junior High, Aug. 8, between 4–6 p.m.

Orangefield High, Aug. 8, between 4–6 p.m.

Orangefield Elementary School and Orangefield Junior High students receive class schedules once all registration procedures have been completed and may meet their teachers at the above scheduled times.

Parents/guardians can deposit money in their student’s lunch accounts on all three campuses on these dates. Spirit and other school items may be available for purchase as well.