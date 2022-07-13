KEEPING IT CLEAN: Orange County teens spend Saturday in service for community

Lions Den Park was full of activity on Saturday.

Families enjoyed the covered spaces to host birthday parties, fishermen were fishing and children enjoyed the newly installed playground.

Amongst the people enjoying the summer at the park were Izabella Lee and the Orange TX Cleanup Crew.

Lee, a rising sophomore at Orangefield High School, enjoys volunteering.

Independent of any organized extracurricular school activity, she has given her time at the Humane Society and has participated in a beach clean-up.

Several months ago, she started the Orange TX Cleanup Crew.

“I just enjoy doing it as a hobby and I thought it would be fun to have some people out there,” she said. “I enjoy going out and cleaning up beaches and roadways. I’ve created this group in hopes that other Orange citizens will join me.”

The county’s heat advisory was not a deterrent. Lee shrugged and said, “Why not, it’s not crippling hot.”

Her group brought cold drinks, trash bags and gloves, and began their work.

The Orangefield High School student plans to continue her summer efforts during the school year.

Citizens who wish to join Lee in her efforts may find her group on Facebook.

The Orange TX Cleanup crew is a volunteer group to help clean up the roads of Orange.

— By Shari Hardin