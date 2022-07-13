KEEPING IT CLEAN: Orange County teens spend Saturday in service for community

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

Mikayla Lee and Izabella Lee were all smiles during their cleanup efforts Saturday at Lions Den Park in Orange. (Shari Hardin/The Leader)

Lions Den Park was full of activity on Saturday.

Families enjoyed the covered spaces to host birthday parties, fishermen were fishing and children enjoyed the newly installed playground.

Amongst the people enjoying the summer at the park were Izabella Lee and the Orange TX Cleanup Crew.

Izabella Lee gets in some clean up near the roadway along Lions Den Park. (Melanie Lee/Special to The Leader)

Lee, a rising sophomore at Orangefield High School, enjoys volunteering.

Independent of any organized extracurricular school activity, she has given her time at the Humane Society and has participated in a beach clean-up.

Several months ago, she started the Orange TX Cleanup Crew.

“I just enjoy doing it as a hobby and I thought it would be fun to have some people out there,” she said. “I enjoy going out and cleaning up beaches and roadways. I’ve created this group in hopes that other Orange citizens will join me.”

The county’s heat advisory was not a deterrent. Lee shrugged and said, “Why not, it’s not crippling hot.”

Her group brought cold drinks, trash bags and gloves, and began their work.

The Orangefield High School student plans to continue her summer efforts during the school year.

Citizens who wish to join Lee in her efforts may find her group on Facebook.

The Orange TX Cleanup crew is a volunteer group to help clean up the roads of Orange.

— By Shari Hardin

Pictured, from left, are Mikayla Landry, Alyx Valentinis, Izabella Lee and Amanda Jane Smith were at McFadden Beach for Lee’s 15th birthday. She chose to clean up instead of having a party. (Melanie Lee/Special to The Leader)

