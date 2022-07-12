West Orange-Cove’s Tricia Stroud earns Master Trustee status
Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Tricia Stroud is a Master Trustee.
The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District board secretary earned the designation by recently completing her Leadership TASB.
The Texas Association of School Boards honor places Stroud in a group of approximately 900 trustees statewide.
“The district appreciates her leadership and all that she does for West Orange-Cove,” a district release stated.