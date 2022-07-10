Weather officials detail possible development this week in northern Gulf of Mexico

As of Sunday, weather officials are monitoring the low probability of tropical development from an area of low pressure in the northern gulf of Mexico this week.

Heavy rain is expected regardless of development, forecasters noted.

A surface trough of low pressure is expected to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico from a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern United States.

Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts just offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline through the middle to later part of this week.

Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days, which could lead to areas of flash flooding.