Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX names executive director

Robin McCutcheon, executive director of Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas, has been appointed to the Solihten Institute National Board of Directors.

Samaritan CCSETX provides mental/behavioral health services for all of Southeast Texas with offices located in Orange, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Silsbee.

The Solihten Institute is an interfaith counseling network comprised of more than 40 Centers across the country.

The Institute seeks to recruit, accredit, connect, educate, and advance counseling centers in the work they provide.

The work of the Solihten Institute practices one of the most effective paths to healing: spiritually integrated therapy.

While each Center designs services and programs to meet the needs of its communities, all Solihten member centers are expected to achieve full accreditation to maintain sound organizational structures, efficient management and administration, high-quality clinical processes, appropriate personnel and financial practices, and professional accountability.

McCutcheon has been the executive director of Samaritan CCSETX since February 2018.

She was asked to join the National Board of Directors based on her leadership in the

areas of school-based programs, equity, inclusion and diversity work along with

studies on brain health and development.

Prior to her work with Samaritan CCSETX, she was clinical faculty at Lamar University-Beaumont working in pre-service teacher education.