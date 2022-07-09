Orange Police: Teenager arrested following fatal Thursday shooting

Orange Police arrested a suspect in the fatal Thursday night shooting of a local man.

Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said the City of Orange Detective Division arrested a 16-year-old male. Because the suspect is listed as a juvenile, his name was not made public.

The suspect is charged with manslaughter, and Medina said the investigation is on-going.

Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and responded to the 400 block of Cypress Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, Medina said they discovered a male with a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Acadian Ambulance also arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was identified as Javien Bilbo, a 22-year-old Orange resident.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call the Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

The P3 Tips app can also be downloaded to a smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a monetary reward.