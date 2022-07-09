Bobcats have parent meetings set; volleyball, football camps near
Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 9, 2022
Orangefield Athletics will be hosting meetings for all athletic parents and have three different dates set up.
There will be meetings on July 18, 19 and 26 at 6 p.m. each day in the High School Cafeteria.
All student-athletes incoming seventh through 12th grade grade must have a parent attend a meeting prior to playing in the first contest.
Also coming up for future Bobcat athletes are:
• July 25-July 27 Volleyball camp for incoming first-third grade–8 a.m- 9:30am.
• incoming fourth-sixth grade—10 a.m.-noon.
• incoming seventh-ninth grade—12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
July 25-July 27 Bobcat Football Camp for incoming second-ninth grades—9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Registration is at the Junior High, July 25th, at 8:30 a.m.