Little Cypress-Mauriceville teacher attends Grow Your Own

One local teacher went “back to school” this summer to strengthen classroom skills.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School teacher Jennifer Seago recently attended the Grow Your Own Summer Institute.

The focus was learning about the pilot curriculum for Seago’s education and training courses.

“The curriculum has lots of great lessons,” she said.

“I am so excited to implement this in my two education courses that I offer right now, Principles of Education and Instructional Practices.”