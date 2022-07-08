Little Cypress-Mauriceville teacher attends Grow Your Own

Published 12:06 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

Jennifer Seago of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School recently attended the Grow Your Own Summer Institute. (Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

One local teacher went “back to school” this summer to strengthen classroom skills.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School teacher Jennifer Seago recently attended the Grow Your Own Summer Institute.

The focus was learning about the pilot curriculum for Seago’s education and training courses.
“The curriculum has lots of great lessons,” she said.

“I am so excited to implement this in my two education courses that I offer right now, Principles of Education and Instructional Practices.”

More News

Gubers of SETX is your locally owned fast, friendly restaurant delivery

Check out 5Point Credit Union’s offerings and hours in Orange

Back-to-school supplies event slated for end of the month

Registered sex offender wanted for outstanding warrants arrested in Orange County

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar