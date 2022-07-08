Check out 5Point Credit Union’s offerings and hours in Orange

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently at 5Point Credit Union, 3728 N. 16th St. in Orange.

5Point Credit Union offers services for personal and business accounts, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, online banking and more.

The lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive-through hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For additional information, call 5Point Credit Union at 1-800-825-8829.