Check out 5Point Credit Union’s offerings and hours in Orange

Published 12:26 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

The community gathers at a ribbon cutting for 5Point Credit Union in Orange. (Photo courtesy of City of Orange)

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently at 5Point Credit Union, 3728 N. 16th St. in Orange.

5Point Credit Union offers services for personal and business accounts, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, online banking and more.

The lobby hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive-through hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For additional information, call 5Point Credit Union at 1-800-825-8829.

