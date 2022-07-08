Back-to-school supplies event slated for end of the month

Gate City Guild #42 and Stars of Gate City #57 are joining together to ensure students have needed schools supplies when they return to class in the fall.

The organizations’ annual Back to School event is planned from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 30 at Lions Park, located at 1802 Main Street in Orange.

The event is sponsored by Gate City Guild #42, Stars of Gate City #57 OES, Top Ladies and Top Teens, Gate City Lodge #31, Bridge City’s Lions Club, Nurse Shonda, Granger Chevrolet, Big Daddy’s, Selena Jenkins, St. Paul M.B.C., Natalya Hebert, Orange Lion’s Club, Orange Academy of Beauty and Mary Ekene.