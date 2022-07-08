Authorities identify Orange man shot, killed Thursday night

Published 5:02 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

An Orange man was shot and killed late Thursday night, authorities said.

Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and responded to the 400 block of Cypress Avenue at 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said they discovered a male with a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Acadian Ambulance also arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was identified as Javien Bilbo, a 22-year-old Orange resident.

The investigation is on-going, Medina said.

Possible suspect information was not immediately released

If anyone has information about the shooting, call the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

The P3 Tips app can also be downloaded to a smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a monetary reward.

