Authorities identify Orange man shot, killed Thursday night
Published 5:02 am Friday, July 8, 2022
An Orange man was shot and killed late Thursday night, authorities said.
Orange Police Department officers were alerted to a gunshot victim, and responded to the 400 block of Cypress Avenue at 10:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said they discovered a male with a gunshot wound inside a residence.
Acadian Ambulance also arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
The victim was identified as Javien Bilbo, a 22-year-old Orange resident.
The investigation is on-going, Medina said.
Possible suspect information was not immediately released
If anyone has information about the shooting, call the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
The P3 Tips app can also be downloaded to a smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a monetary reward.