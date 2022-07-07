Entergy files proposal with Public Utility Commission; includes 9.48% increase for some residential customers

Entergy Texas filed a rate proposal with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The proposal outlines investments the company has made and will continue to make to improve service to customers and increase grid reliability and resiliency while maintaining affordable rates.

“We are committed to providing reliable, affordable and sustainable power to our customers and communities,” said Eliecer “Eli” Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “As the demand for electricity continues to grow, we’re making investments now to ensure a bright future for Southeast Texas.”

Since 2018, Entergy Texas has invested over $2.3 billion in capital additions to modernize its infrastructure and improve reliability to customers. This includes the construction of the state-of-the-art Montgomery County Power Station, which achieved commercial operation ahead of schedule in January 2021 and provides 993 megawatts of clean, affordable and efficient electricity to over 184,000 homes. The plant supplied essential generation to Southeast Texas during Winter Storm Uri.

Additionally, the company’s proposal includes the following investments and customer offerings:

Supporting growth with added generation. In addition to the Montgomery County Power Station, the company acquired the Hardin County Peaking Facility in 2020, adding 151 megawatts of peaking and reserve capacity to the company’s energy mix. These facilities increase reliability and fuel savings for customers and ensure the company has the generation necessary to meet customer needs.

Investing in grid resiliency and reliability. Since 2018, Entergy Texas has invested over $1.7 billion to expand and upgrade the company’s transmission and distribution systems. These investments helped improve reliability to customers and support a growing region.

Providing a sustainable future. As part of the company’s commitment to helping its customers and communities meet their sustainability goals, Entergy Texas proposes two new voluntary customer programs that, respectively, offer access to utility-scale renewable resources in the company’s generation fleet and promote the adoption of electric-powered infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations and Shore Power in the company’s service territory.

The proposal filed by Entergy Texas includes a 9.48% increase for a residential customer utilizing 1,000 kWh per month. The company maintains residential rates below the national average, which would remain reasonable even with the requested increase. The Public Utility Commission of Texas will review the company’s proposal.

In addition to the investments made to date, Entergy Texas plans to invest over $2.5 billion by the end of 2024 to harden its infrastructure and increase the reliability of service to customers. Last year, Entergy Texas filed a request for approval of the Orange County Advanced Power Station a 1,215-megawatt, dual-fuel combined cycle power facility that will use a combination of natural gas and hydrogen.

The addition of this facility will provide a new source of reliable, low-cost and clean energy for customers now and in the future while also enhancing the company’s ability to restore service following severe storms. The company is also evaluating additional solar resources that will provide economical, clean energy for customers, with plans to reach over 500 megawatts by 2025 and even more by 2030. These resources will increase the diversity of Entergy Texas’ power generation portfolio.

