Bridge City Little League 12s take District 32 crown

The Bridge City Little League 12 year olds captured the District 32 Champions after defeating Groves in the Championship game last week.

Team members include: (back row left to right), Luke Erickson, Kaysen Click, Jaxon Agerton, Davey Hogg, Hunter Reeves, Jackson Cobb. (Front row): Corban Palfy, Nash Chambless, Logan Anderson, Drake Mills, Major Butler, Paxton Arkeen. Coaches Cody Mills, Tim Erickson and Jeremy Reeves.

Sectionals competition started Tuesday.